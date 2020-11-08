So I threw myself into vinyl hard this year as another COVID hobby and have come to the (expensive) conclusion that it is just not for me.

Aside from 100 plus LPs, I have a Rega Planar 6 Turntable with Ania cart, bought brand new from AVWorld in Auckland about 8 months ago, along with a Graham Slee MC Phono stage.

Both are obviously mint with all packaging etc and original warranties still in place and have relatively little use.

The turntable and cart go for $2800 new and the Phono Stage for $1200 new.

Will sell as separate units or do a package deal.

I am thinking $2100 for the TT and $900 for the Phono or $2800 for the pair.

This would be pickup only from West Auckland.