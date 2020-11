Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014

No dings, or dents, looked after, like new.

Had the screen replaced after the common delamination issue so looks new

Comes with 2x Chargers the ends of the chargers are a little frayed but still work.

2.6Ghz intel i5 up to 3.1Ghz

8gb RAM

128gb SSD

128gb Jet Drive https://www.transcend-info.com/Products/No-640 (so 256gb Total)

Looking for $600, not moving on that as these seem to go for insane prices on trademe

Would prefer pick up in Auckland