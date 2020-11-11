I am selling my 13” MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This is the 2016 model (MacBookPro13,2), I bought it from Apple in 2017 and it has been a great machine. Only selling as I am upgrading to the 2020 (Intel) version in order to get (pay through the nose for) a 1Tb SSD.

2.9 ghz i5 CPU

16gb RAM (CTO option)

512gb SSD (CTO option)

Touch Bar

4x Thunderbolt 3 / USB C ports

Space Grey colour option

UK keyboard layout (I bought it in the UK-this is the only difference I am aware of)

Includes genuine Apple 60W USB C charger and USB-C cable. I can’t find the box as I have moved since!

Excellent condition - I can send high resolution photos.

Looking for $1,800 (PM me if this is way off). Located in Christchurch but can ship at cost.