Bought from PBtech in 2019, comes with balance of 5yrs warranty. Memory function can save 3 positions for 1 button up or down to your preferred height.



Can be disassembled for easier transport, better for buyer to disassemble so he/she knows how to put it back.

Nice, tidy and sturdy surface, load up to 100kg. I remember it's dual motor. Pick up from West Harbour, Auckland

Looking for $400