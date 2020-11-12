Model A1778, 32GB iPhone 7 in Matt Black.

Superb condition, been in a leather flip case since new. 1 tiny little nick in the frame is the only sign of wear anywhere.

Build date 27 Oct 2019, retail sale 1 Jan 2020 so still under warranty until 31 Dec 2020.

Not a refurbished iPhone, this is an original late production item.

3U Tools report 98% goodness.

363 charge cycles, battery @ 90% capacity.

All original, no replacements or repairs.

Be hard to find a better pre-owned iPhone 7.

Comes with charger & aftermarket Lightning cable.

$300 including overnight courier