Model A1778, 32GB iPhone 7 in Matt Black.
Superb condition, been in a leather flip case since new. 1 tiny little nick in the frame is the only sign of wear anywhere.
Build date 27 Oct 2019, retail sale 1 Jan 2020 so still under warranty until 31 Dec 2020.
Not a refurbished iPhone, this is an original late production item.
3U Tools report 98% goodness.
363 charge cycles, battery @ 90% capacity.
All original, no replacements or repairs.
Be hard to find a better pre-owned iPhone 7.
Comes with charger & aftermarket Lightning cable.
$300 including overnight courier