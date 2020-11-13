michaelmurfy

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#279864 13-Nov-2020 11:51
Hi all,

I've just gotten a new iPhone and have my old iPhone XS Max 256gb (in Space Gray) up for grabs.

 

This phone is in nearly immaculate condition (has been well looked after) as it has had a glass screen protector on it all its life along with a case. Battery health at 95%. Purchased on launch day back in 2018 so won't have warranty coverage however Apple are incredibly good with honoring the CGA.

 

Comes with box, lightning cable (no crappy 5w charging brick or headphones - keeping it iPhone 12 style here), a selection of cases including the official Apple leather case, a selection of silk grip cases (more as I find them) and a dbrand grip case with a red skin on it. Also comes with a glass screen protector already applied (in used condition however!).

 

$800 with free shipping within NZ.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

  #2603296 13-Nov-2020 11:52
One of my favourite phones of the last few years.  Looks like a great package for someone.

