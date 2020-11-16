Selling on behalf of a family member as they've upgraded to the new one.

Sale includes: Box, paperwork, sim tool, charging cable, ear phones and power adapter

Phone is in good condition - has some minor surface scratches on the screen, nothing that affects functionality

Battery health: 100%, updated to iOS 14.2

Purchased back in January (i think) so this should still have some warranty left on it.

Pick up Auckland CBD area or can ship at buyers expense.

Looking for $1500 or happy to consider reasonable offers.