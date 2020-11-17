harlansmart

Hi GZ'rs,

Both my APPLE MagSafe chargers have slowly developed gammy plugs (only the older one works at all now) - have tried cleaning them etc but the magnet/spring/contact's are still 'gammy'.. dunno if it's gunk in them or if the springs etc or something are wearing anyway without pulling them apart (too hard for us) we can only fit new plugs or get new chargers.

The chargers themselves usually die/melt before the plugs fail so maybe someone has a dead charger & can spare the plug (preferably w/lead) ?

Either style is perfectly fine.