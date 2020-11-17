Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: APPLE MagSafe Plug
harlansmart

259 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279925 17-Nov-2020 13:16
Hi GZ'rs,

 

Both my APPLE MagSafe chargers have slowly developed gammy plugs (only the older one works at all now) - have tried cleaning them etc but the magnet/spring/contact's are still 'gammy'.. dunno if it's gunk in them or if the springs etc or something are wearing anyway without pulling them apart (too hard for us) we can only fit new plugs or get new chargers.

 

The chargers themselves usually die/melt before the plugs fail so maybe someone has a dead charger & can spare the plug (preferably w/lead) ?

 

Either style is perfectly fine.

 

 




 

 

Dynamic
2913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2605475 17-Nov-2020 13:54
I have a brand new A1343 85w charger here.  I bought it thinking I had a faulty charger, but it turned out to be the Mac.  It's not in the original box, but has all the plastic wrapping still on it and has been in a zip lock bag to keep it clean and tidy pending some future use that never happened.

 

If you were interested...  $40 incl courier sound reasonable with 6 month warranty?




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

harlansmart

259 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2605480 17-Nov-2020 14:09
PM Inbound

 

 

 

Dynamic:

 

I have a brand new A1343 85w charger here.  I bought it thinking I had a faulty charger, but it turned out to be the Mac.  It's not in the original box, but has all the plastic wrapping still on it and has been in a zip lock bag to keep it clean and tidy pending some future use that never happened.

 

If you were interested...  $40 incl courier sound reasonable with 6 month warranty?

 




 

 

