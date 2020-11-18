Hi,

 

Few stuffs being sold are hardly used or had minimal use other than Disks. Everything pickup in Auckland else +shipping costs.

 

 

 

Brilliant Smart Plug with USB - $10

 

 

 

 

TP-Link Kasa Smart plug - $30

 

 

Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 - $65

 

 

Uniden Cordless phone, needs battery replacement - Free

 

 

Belkin Wemo Smart light - $55

 

 

Seagate External 500GB HDD - $20

 

 

Transcend SSD 128GB - $25

 

 

4 Port Surge Protected power plug board (2)- $15 each

 

 

4 Port plug board $4 

 

 

8 Port Universal Power board with USB for charging - $30

 

 

1TB HDD Drives (2) - $30 each

 

 

3 TB Seagate External Hard Drive - $90

 

 

Mi Smart bulb - $15

 

 

 

 

 