Hi,

Few stuffs being sold are hardly used or had minimal use other than Disks. Everything pickup in Auckland else +shipping costs.

Brilliant Smart Plug with USB - $10

TP-Link Kasa Smart plug - $30

Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 - $65

Uniden Cordless phone, needs battery replacement - Free

Belkin Wemo Smart light - $55

Seagate External 500GB HDD - $20

Transcend SSD 128GB - $25

4 Port Surge Protected power plug board (2)- $15 each

4 Port plug board $4

8 Port Universal Power board with USB for charging - $30

1TB HDD Drives (2) - $30 each

3 TB Seagate External Hard Drive - $90

Mi Smart bulb - $15