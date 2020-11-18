Hi,
Few stuffs being sold are hardly used or had minimal use other than Disks. Everything pickup in Auckland else +shipping costs.
Brilliant Smart Plug with USB - $10
TP-Link Kasa Smart plug - $30
Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 - $65
Uniden Cordless phone, needs battery replacement - Free
Belkin Wemo Smart light - $55
Seagate External 500GB HDD - $20
Transcend SSD 128GB - $25
4 Port Surge Protected power plug board (2)- $15 each
4 Port plug board $4
8 Port Universal Power board with USB for charging - $30
1TB HDD Drives (2) - $30 each
3 TB Seagate External Hard Drive - $90
Mi Smart bulb - $15