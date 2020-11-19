One more shelf cleared...

If you want something but I have the price wrong, PM me please and point out how/why.

Prices plus shipping.

1. Toshiba C650, i3 cpu, 4Gb ram, 320Gb harddrive, Battery poor (lasts about 8m sitting at desktop), Win10 - $120

2. HP 15" laptop, AMD A6 7310 cpu, 8GB RAM, 1Tb harddrive, Battery good, Win 10, Has a broken plug stuck in the audio jack, so includes usb audio I/O - $350

3. Toshiba R50-B laptop, i5 cpu, 4Gb ram, 120Gb ssd, Battery good, Win10 - $350

4. Toshiba L850, i7 cpu, 4Gb ram, 750Gb haddrive, Battery good, Win10 - $400

5. HP d014TU, i3 cpu, 8Gb ram, New Kingston 480Gb ssd, Battery good, Win10 - $500

If you want an ssd instead of a platter drive in 1, 2 or 4, I could probably do that... I have used Kingston 120Gb and OCZ Deneva 2 240Gb sitting here.

If you really want pics of the laptops - just ask.

I've got the Power!

A. ANTEC 1000W (TPQ-1000) - Fixed includes a 4-pin & 8-pin 12V and 2 x 6/8-pin gpu & Modular includes 3 x sata & 2 molex cables plus the two gpu (both 6-pin). Offers over $100

B. Zippy GSM-660P - All Fixed cables including 4 & 8-pin 12V and 2x6-pin gpu. This has been my "go-to" psu for a good few years. Rock Solid. Offers over $80

C. Seasonic SS-750AM - pretty solid psu with all cables - Offers over $75

D-F (Top to bottom in the pic) - pretty ordinary psus... will all do fine for your Nana's PC. - D - offers over $5. E & F - Offers over $15 each.