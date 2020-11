Couldn't use it with my garage door as it's not supported for opening and currently getting the notification when open/close the door.

Can check which all garage openers works with this https://support.chamberlaingroup.com/s/article/List-of-compatible-garage-door-openers-for-MyQ-Garage-1484145635905

Looking for $ 50

Note : The sensors are currently fixed on my garage door using doubled side tape.