NZ new iPhone, but now out of warranty. I activated this phone.

Battery at 84%

There are 7 tiny scratches on the screen, in various places (probably from my wife's engagement ring) but these are not really noticeable at all unless you are looking for them. I have managed to catch some of them in a reflection pic, but I can't imagine that they will be a bother to anyone. They may even vanish with a screen protector on.

Comes with the usual stuff in the box and a Spigen Black slim case with a clear back on it.

It's been a great phone and while she's OK with my old XS, she really loves the 8 and would be very happy with my selling the XS instead.