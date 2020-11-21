Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various items (Surface RT, mechanical keyboard, android tablet)
arjeezy

118 posts

Master Geek


#280002 21-Nov-2020 19:21
Send private message

Doing another round of clean up, have the following items if anyone is interested;

 

1. Razer mechanical keyboard, model: BLACKWIDOW. Used but good working order (Space Bar is a bit flaky but still works). Price: $50 or near offers not sure about how much 2nd hand ones are going for but let me know if that is too high.

 

2. MS Windows Surface RT, 32GB, Black. Surface + Charger, don’t think we have the box anymore. Have had very minimal use and has been gathering dust for the past few years. Price: $100

 

3. PENDO Android tablet - Running Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with intel Atom chip, not sure when or why we got this but also had very minimal use. Includes: Box, manual, charging cable, micro USB to USB A adapter. Price: $55

 

4. VisionE DVD Player, good working order. Price: $30. I’ll need to check if I still have the remote for this.

 

5. IDEOS android smart phone - model: U8150D. Includes: Box, charger, changeable back cover. I believe the phone is running Android 4/Kitkat but will confirm once I’ve tested it. Price: $35

 

6. DLINK 5 port switch - Includes: Switch and power cable, model: DGS 1005A. Price: $20

 

7. Sony micro HiFi component system (CMT-EP414) - Cassette, CD R/RW and Radio (AM/FM) player. Price: $100

 

Location is Auckland, prefer if these are picked up or can ship at buyers expense. Not sure if any of the above are priced too high, let me know if it is and I’m happy to consider reasonable offers.

 

May have some more stuff, will keep updating this post.

Create new topic
acetone
120 posts

Master Geek


  #2608113 21-Nov-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

When did you buy the Surface and how long does the battery last?

Create new topic





News »

Logitech G unveils new wireless esports gaming mouse
Posted 20-Nov-2020 15:19

Can wearable tech predict COVID-19 and reveal how pandemics affect us?
Posted 20-Nov-2020 15:15

James Dyson Award 2020 Global Prize winners announced
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:45

Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:33

LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X partnership
Posted 18-Nov-2020 21:40

OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:31

Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:07

Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams
Posted 18-Nov-2020 15:57

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.