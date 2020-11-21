Doing another round of clean up, have the following items if anyone is interested;

1. Razer mechanical keyboard, model: BLACKWIDOW. Used but good working order (Space Bar is a bit flaky but still works). Price: $50 or near offers not sure about how much 2nd hand ones are going for but let me know if that is too high.

2. MS Windows Surface RT, 32GB, Black. Surface + Charger, don’t think we have the box anymore. Have had very minimal use and has been gathering dust for the past few years. Price: $100

3. PENDO Android tablet - Running Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with intel Atom chip, not sure when or why we got this but also had very minimal use. Includes: Box, manual, charging cable, micro USB to USB A adapter. Price: $55

4. VisionE DVD Player, good working order. Price: $30. I’ll need to check if I still have the remote for this.

5. IDEOS android smart phone - model: U8150D. Includes: Box, charger, changeable back cover. I believe the phone is running Android 4/Kitkat but will confirm once I’ve tested it. Price: $35

6. DLINK 5 port switch - Includes: Switch and power cable, model: DGS 1005A. Price: $20

7. Sony micro HiFi component system (CMT-EP414) - Cassette, CD R/RW and Radio (AM/FM) player. Price: $100

Location is Auckland, prefer if these are picked up or can ship at buyers expense. Not sure if any of the above are priced too high, let me know if it is and I’m happy to consider reasonable offers.

May have some more stuff, will keep updating this post.