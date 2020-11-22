Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Oculus quest 2
gnfb

2159 posts

Uber Geek


#280012 22-Nov-2020 13:21
I bought new Original Invoice Had them for a couple of weeks had my play with it now someone elses turn, im not as gamer

 

You get everything that was in box plus the box as new used for maybe 10 hours if that

 

make it easy so will include courier freight in NZ except rural extra

 

Will send next day just have to factory reset i guess come from Covide Free Smoke Free (Australian Free Kidding Im just kidding :))

 

$600 Will have here for a week if needed then over to tm

 

who wants to play they are pretty awesome

 

I know what I forgot to mention they are 64gb




premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608715 23-Nov-2020 06:31
Hey, quite interested! I'm a bit confused about the pricing for the model you're selling though. If this is the 64GB, is there some extras you didn't mention? These appear to be $569 NZD including shipping and GST brand new from the Oculus web store?




-

gnfb

2159 posts

Uber Geek


  #2608826 23-Nov-2020 09:52
Yep thats right just covering my costs and being fair. The going price around nz seems to be $770 thats  a fair bit of profit but hey its business me i m retired just sharing the luv!

 

https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=535779

 

 

 

I think they are still supplying direct min only took about , what wait about 6 weeks may be quicker now




premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608833 23-Nov-2020 10:06
gnfb:

 

Yep thats right just covering my costs and being fair. The going price around nz seems to be $770 thats  a fair bit of profit but hey its business me i m retired just sharing the luv!

 

https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=535779

 

 

 

I think they are still supplying direct min only took about , what wait about 6 weeks may be quicker now

 

 

 

 

The 256GB unit is $779, perhaps you got them mixed up?

 

Delivery for the 64GB $569 unit if purchased today is this Friday 27th November.

 

Good luck with your sale.




bigmacpaddy
59 posts

Master Geek


  #2608882 23-Nov-2020 10:21
I ordered a 64GB version from Oculus on the 12th of November and it arrived today 23rd $569.

gnfb

2159 posts

Uber Geek


  #2608888 23-Nov-2020 10:28
Excellent they have really speeded up! had a play yet? they are really good arnt they?

 

If you already have a pair ... why .... doesnt matter

 

I guess if thats the case of supply and all being said might as well put them over on TM

 

nice chatting with you.....




gnfb

2159 posts

Uber Geek


  #2608894 23-Nov-2020 10:41
Sold




