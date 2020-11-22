I bought new Original Invoice Had them for a couple of weeks had my play with it now someone elses turn, im not as gamer

You get everything that was in box plus the box as new used for maybe 10 hours if that

make it easy so will include courier freight in NZ except rural extra

Will send next day just have to factory reset i guess come from Covide Free Smoke Free (Australian Free Kidding Im just kidding :))

$600 Will have here for a week if needed then over to tm

who wants to play they are pretty awesome

I know what I forgot to mention they are 64gb