Hi GZ’rs,

Looking to buy one of the following models:

Early 2015 MacBook Air 2.2 GHz dual-core, 8 GB

Mid 2017 MacBook Air 2.2 GHz dual-core, 8 GB

Early 2020 MacBook Air 1.2 GHz quad-core, 16 GB

Mid 2015 MacBook Pro 2.5 or 2.8 GHz quad-core, 16 GB

Unit needs be in delightful condition, happy to pay fair price.

If you think you can help please sing out.

Thanks for the advertising space GZ.