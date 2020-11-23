Purchased 4th July from Noel Leeming.
Excellent condition.
Selling as I'm using PS5 for my device now, moved PS4 to the lounge for kids.
Have receipt, box, etc.
$240 pick up AKL, or + PP for rest of NZ.
Mod edit MM - Edited title for clarity
Keen, but the last one I got was $180 on here... That's almost new(sale) price.
Wait for a sale then, lowest it has been all year was $249 for Black Friday https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?pu=4472589
uluxus:
jasonbug:
Which is only a few days away...
Why buy 2nd hand when you can buy new with CGA for the same price?
$80 off this Friday
https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/gifts/shopping-event/terms-conditions
As per t and c of this forum....
If you are interested in negotiating or offering to buy an item, please post a reply to such effect and conduct the transaction via PM.
If you are not buying then do not discuss prices. You are allowed to discuss if a listing has factual errors (such as configuration, or which network a mobile device would work or not) but price is something arranged between two parties, not crowdsourced.
