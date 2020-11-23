Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple TV 4K - 32GB
uluxus

249 posts

Master Geek


#280041 23-Nov-2020 19:24
Send private message

Purchased 4th July from Noel Leeming.


Excellent condition.


Selling as I'm using PS5 for my device now, moved PS4 to the lounge for kids.


Have receipt, box, etc.


 


$240 pick up AKL, or + PP for rest of NZ.



Mod edit MM - Edited title for clarity

Psilan
776 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2609398 23-Nov-2020 19:28
Send private message

Keen, but the last one I got was $180 on here... That's almost new(sale) price.

uluxus

249 posts

Master Geek


  #2609400 23-Nov-2020 19:30
Send private message

Wait for a sale then, lowest it has been all year was $249 for Black Friday https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?pu=4472589

 

 

jasonbug
50 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2609675 24-Nov-2020 10:39
Send private message

uluxus:

 

Wait for a sale then, lowest it has been all year was $249 for Black Friday https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?pu=4472589

 

 

 



Which is only a few days away...
Why buy 2nd hand when you can buy new with CGA for the same price?



jat80
207 posts

Master Geek


  #2609903 24-Nov-2020 16:29
Send private message

jasonbug:

 

uluxus:

 

Wait for a sale then, lowest it has been all year was $249 for Black Friday https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?pu=4472589

 

 

 



Which is only a few days away...
Why buy 2nd hand when you can buy new with CGA for the same price?

 

 

 

 

$80 off this Friday

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/gifts/shopping-event/terms-conditions





xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11901 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609909 24-Nov-2020 16:50
Send private message

As per t and c of this forum....

 

 

 

If you are interested in negotiating or offering to buy an item, please post a reply to such effect and conduct the transaction via PM.

If you are not buying then do not discuss prices. You are allowed to discuss if a listing has factual errors (such as configuration, or which network a mobile device would work or not) but price is something arranged between two parties, not crowdsourced. 

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

