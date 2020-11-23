Owned since new and bought in NZ - probably about 5 years old.

Never put a foot wrong, perfect working order and great condition - no damage or issues. Comes with original box and power supply.

https://www.amazon.com/Cambridge-Audio-DacMagic-Digital-Analogue/dp/B006GJU33I

Might be older now, but a great DAC (which is what I mostly used it for connected to a Roon streamer and my main hifi amp) as well as a capable headphone amp and pre-amp.

Still around $600 new - looking for $275 ono.

Prefer pickup in Auckland, but can arrange shipping at your cost & risk!