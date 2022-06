Hmm, lack of funds & purchasing a Mac are not often compatible. Generally, a Mac will cost twice the equivalent PC price & deliver around half the performance. Mac will also last a long time & retain resale value for years & years too. But no/low funding doesn't make for a happy Mac user.



Just beware of believing the hype. It ain't all roses in Apple's walled garden. Check out Staingate, the butterfly keyboard problem (unfixable apart from repeatedly replacing the keyboard every time it wears), Batterygate ($US113m awarded) & the earlier 2011 GPU failure problem amongst others. Replacing MagSafe chargers is a regular thing, get used to it. Lightning cables too.



Make sure you buy a Mac with your future needs in mind, you cannot upgrade any component of most Macs produced since 2012. Need more RAM? Should have thought about that when you bought it. You can swap the NVMe drive on pre 2016 Macbooks but you'll be paying for the privilege - Apple use a proprietary connection instead of the industry-standard one that every other manufacturer uses. So the amazing bargains available in high-speed storage drives are not for MacBook users.



A MacBook Pro is just a well-built laptop with a different OS - take away the OS & it's just a well-built laptop. Most likely the component spec is well below competing brands - Apple only recently moved to DDR4 in MacBook Pros, within the last year or so. Dell / HP / Asus etc would have been ridiculed if they were caught offering technology 3 years past replacement date. Their Intel processors are very often lower spec units than those used in PC manufacture. Apple graphic performance has always been dreary to say the least.



There's no reason why a similarly well-built computer will not perform at least as well as an Apple product - they're made of the same stuff. Granted, there aren't that many PCs available of equal or superior build quality, but there are some & you'll get those for 50-75% of the equivalent Mac price.



Now, if it's Windows you're looking to get away from, if the OS is giving you grief, then there are viable options to consider - especially with your current lack of funds. A Linux distro, Ubuntu is the obvious one, can deliver long-term reliable operability with free industry-standard apps. You can install on virtually any hardware (even Apple) & check it out for free.



Also, off topic but whatever - by using Bootcamp, Windows runs really well on Apple hardware. Really well.





Megabyte - so geek it megahertz