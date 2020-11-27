Selling our MacBook Pro 13" early 2015, 8GB Ram, 256GB SSD.

Model: A1502, Intel Core i5 at 2.7 GHz

This has the faultless keyboard, unlike the models that came after it.

In excellent condition (with the single exception being the little black "feet" underneath — they are about $5 for four on trademe but we never really bothered). Absolutely never dropped, scratched or otherwise damaged since new, one careful owner. This Mac never really left the house more than a few times.

Will come factory-restored, with your choice of macOS 10.15 Catalina or macOS 11 Big Sur installed. In original packaging, just like new.

The MacBook Pro is my wife's. She doesn't know I'm selling it, but I just ordered her a new M1. Hope she's not mad at me lol :D

Pickup welcome in Oamaru. Also more than happy to post (around $25 anywhere in NZ I think) as it has the original white box AND the brown delivery box as well.

Looking for $725.