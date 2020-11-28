I'm selling our DiskStation DS116. It's in perfect condition, is fully reset and back in its original packaging. Only reason I'm selling is because I "replaced" it a while back with an old HP desktop running Ubuntu (which has been a very complicated way of achieving much the same result 🙄 lol).

We used this mainly for Time Machine backups for our two Macs. It was actually more reliable for that purpose than the Apple Airport Extreme that we used prior. If you're not familiar with Synology DSM, it is plug-and-play, with an awesome GUI interface that you can use to install any number of apps eg Surveillance Station, Photo Station etc etc.

This model has room for one 3.5" internal HD (adapter for 2.5" is included), as well as two USB 3 ports (the current model seems to only have USB 2). So you can plug any number of external drives into this at full speed.

Looking for $150. Pickup in Oamaru, or postage nationwide $13.70 + $3.90 for rural.

Specs:

● Compact & quiet

● Dual-core CPU with hardware encryption engine

● Over 112.67 MB/s reading, 111.82 MB/s writing

● Dual USB 3.0 ports for external storages and printers

● Multimedia streaming via DLNA-certified media server

● Brightness adjustable front LED indicators with schedule control

● Easy-to-use, web-based operating system for all browsers

