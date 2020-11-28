Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280137 28-Nov-2020 17:09
M6 x 8 in black.

 

Anyone got an unused set gathering dust in a drawer?

 

Thanks.

  #2612662 29-Nov-2020 14:50
Not a direct answer sorry (hint: Aliexpress) but are you sure you need them? When I got my Wharfedales they came with spikes and I looked at whether I should fit them or not. The Internet is divided 50:50 on spikes/no spikes, with an endless supply of pseudoscientific arguments supporting either side. No-one appears to have taken any measurements to see whether they do any good or not, and under what conditions.

 

 

My speakers ended up sitting on the carpet, no spikes.

  #2612671 29-Nov-2020 15:12
Yeah, definitely need them. Picked up a really nice old pair of Sound Creations stands, but the pillar/base connector stands proud of the base so they don't sit flat without spikes. Might get by on a deep carpet but these will be on a hard floor. AliExpress is the back up plan ;-)

  #2612675 29-Nov-2020 15:20
Ah, fair enough. Looks like the Wharfedales are M6, if you're in Auckland you could borrow them until you get replacements from Ali or whatever.

 

 

This also assumes I can locate them in the mess from moving things around during the rebuild...

