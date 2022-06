Not a direct answer sorry (hint: Aliexpress) but are you sure you need them? When I got my Wharfedales they came with spikes and I looked at whether I should fit them or not. The Internet is divided 50:50 on spikes/no spikes, with an endless supply of pseudoscientific arguments supporting either side. No-one appears to have taken any measurements to see whether they do any good or not, and under what conditions.

My speakers ended up sitting on the carpet, no spikes.