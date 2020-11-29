Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS - Panasonic 55" 4k OLED TV [Christchurch]
ArcticSilver

#280148 29-Nov-2020 23:39
I have a 55" Panasonic OLED I no longer need that I'm looking to sell, thought id offer it up here first for $1,800.

 

Its in immaculate condition, as new with original box and both remotes (touch with audio controls and standard remote with back lighting).

 

 

 

I'm based in Christchurch (but happy to talk about shipping). If anyone would like to come and take a look they're welcome to.

 

 

 

Information:

 

Panasonics website: https://www.panasonic.com/nz/consumer/televisions/oled-tvs/th-55fz950u.html

 

 

 

It has most of the streaming apps you'd want built in such as Freeview NZ, Netflix, light box and Plex.

 

 

 

Nothing wrong with it, just a bit big for where I'm living (small 2 bedroom unit)

 

 

 

I'll get some photos up when I get a chance.

ArcticSilver

  #2614373 1-Dec-2020 21:17
Decided to reduce the price to $1600 just for Geekzone and have included photos below.

 

It comes with a stand, its just currently setup on a wall mount hence the photo on the wall.

 

 

 

Photos:

 

