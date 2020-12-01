Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

#280174 1-Dec-2020 08:33
I'm after the best gig switch I can get for the least amount of money possible :)  This is for my personal setup.
Any money spent here means less Christmas presents for the kids. Just think of the kids!!!

 

  • At least 5 1000mbps ports, preferably 8+
  • fanless
  • SFP(+) would be nice
  • Rack mountable is a bonus
  • PoE not required
  • LACP


What's out there folks?

 

I'm at 2 ends of the spectrum at the moment. a DGS-105 would probably do @$30-40 second hand.
But I'd be OK spending 100ish for something that really hits the mark.

mentalinc
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613737 1-Dec-2020 08:45
What do you need LACP for (I see chorus tag so assume you understand networking enough to know the proper use cases).

 

Without LACP, the below is the best option for 8 ports.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch

 

Otherwise I think you're in the $250+ range for a layer 3 managed switch to do LACP...

 

If LACP is to do point to point file transfers faster, look down the route of point to point 10GBps with fibre (Connect-X 3 cards off ebay, fs.com for cables depending on length)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613740 1-Dec-2020 08:52
The only thing I have against that TP is its shape!

 

LACP/LAG is just for port redundancy of my NAS and between switch/router. So don't need to go all the way to L3.

 

 

 

Was hoping to step a few rungs up with anything people have laying around second hand was all. Otherwise the D-Link/TP-link unmanaged switches are probably what I'll go for.

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2613761 1-Dec-2020 09:26
I have one of these netgear 5 gig port unmanaged switches.

Simce you aren’t interested in TP-Link, these Netgear switches are a great alternative.

I also have the 8 port version too.



muppet
2316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613766 1-Dec-2020 09:39
Kiwifruta: I have one of these netgear 5 gig port unmanaged switches.

Simce you aren’t interested in TP-Link, these Netgear switches are a great alternative.

I also have the 8 port version too.

 

Sorry to hijack slightly, but how do those unmanaged switches handle VLAN tags (if at all)

 

If I punt frames in one port tagged with VLAN800 will they get spit out the other ports? What's the MTU on the ports?

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2613772 1-Dec-2020 09:45
muppet:

 

Kiwifruta: I have one of these netgear 5 gig port unmanaged switches.

Simce you aren’t interested in TP-Link, these Netgear switches are a great alternative.

I also have the 8 port version too.

 

Sorry to hijack slightly, but how do those unmanaged switches handle VLAN tags (if at all)

 

If I punt frames in one port tagged with VLAN800 will they get spit out the other ports? What's the MTU on the ports?

 

 

Sorry, I haven't used VLAN tags on these, no idea about the MTU.

 

Here is the data sheet for both the 5 and 8 port versions.

 

https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/datasheet/en/GS105v3-GS108v3.pdf

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2613779 1-Dec-2020 09:54
There aren't spares being pulled out for faster that you can grab from the office?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613787 1-Dec-2020 09:54
Kiwifruta: I have one of these netgear 5 gig port unmanaged switches.

Simce you aren’t interested in TP-Link, these Netgear switches are a great alternative.

I also have the 8 port version too.

 

Yeah, I had been considering this one:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHNGR0025/NETGEAR-ProSAFE-GS108Ev3-8-Port-Gigabit-Web-Manage

 

but I don't think it is featured enough for a "managed" switch, and the unmanaged 8-port would be better value for $ if I want to buy new.



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2613843 1-Dec-2020 10:37
5-port Gigabit + SFP (note, not SFP+)

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/rb260gs.html

 

Or for just a little bit more money, 8-port gigabit, 2x SFP+

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/css610-8g-2s-in.html

 

They will both come with SwitchOS enabled - SwitchOS sucks. So just enable RouterOS instead and have a super good time.

 

Plus the SFP's (and DAC's for that matter) are cheap too!

cyril7
8717 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613874 1-Dec-2020 11:02
Hi, the TPLink easy smart range do LACP, vlans etc and probably the best price you will find, these are models with an E at the end of the product code, if you want POE there are PE models that are easy smart as well as POE.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1002/TP-Link-TL-SG105E-5-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1006/TP-Link-TL-SG108E-8-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch

 

Cyril

 

Edit, should say I have used a number of these and had no issues, there are also 16 and 24 port models that have rack ears in the box.

 

 

BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613878 1-Dec-2020 11:13
cyril7:

 

Hi, the TPLink easy smart range do LACP, vlans etc and probably the best price you will find, these are models with an E at the end of the product code, if you want POE there are PE models that are easy smart as well as POE.

 

 

 

 

Nice, thanks. That 8 port is looking about right.

 

Still holding out hope a hoarder here has something cool they are willing to let go :)

rp1790
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613881 1-Dec-2020 11:23
To the OP, whereabouts in NZ are you? I'm in Wellington.

 

I have one of these unused "Linksys LGS116P 16-Port Unmanaged Gigabit PoE+ Switch with 8 x PoE+ (Max 80W)".  I have kids wanting xmas pressies as well so willing to let it go for $25

BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613891 1-Dec-2020 11:48
rp1790:

 

To the OP, whereabouts in NZ are you? I'm in Wellington.

 

I have one of these unused "Linksys LGS116P 16-Port Unmanaged Gigabit PoE+ Switch with 8 x PoE+ (Max 80W)".  I have kids wanting xmas pressies as well so willing to let it go for $25

 



That's the Geekzone I know and love!  PM'd

concordnz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2613894 1-Dec-2020 11:58
Whereabouts are you located?
I've got a couple of 24port TP-Link switches I'm hording in a cupboard waiting for a use/home.

BMarquis

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613898 1-Dec-2020 12:02
concordnz: Whereabouts are you located?
I've got a couple of 24port TP-Link switches I'm hording in a cupboard waiting for a use/home.

 

 

 

I'm in Wellington.
But rp1970's linksys will do the trick and Mrs BMarquis probably doesn't want me being the hoarder of switches :)

Huntakillaz
182 posts

Master Geek


  #2613930 1-Dec-2020 13:05
BMarquis:

 

rp1790:

 

To the OP, whereabouts in NZ are you? I'm in Wellington.

 

I have one of these unused "Linksys LGS116P 16-Port Unmanaged Gigabit PoE+ Switch with 8 x PoE+ (Max 80W)".  I have kids wanting xmas pressies as well so willing to let it go for $25

 



That's the Geekzone I know and love!  PM'd

 

 

 

 

damn that's a deal!

 

 

 

Was following this thread as I've recently started upgrading the family home networking.

 

Looking for something similar (with a poe port)

 

5-8 ports is plenty atm

