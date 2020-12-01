I'm after the best gig switch I can get for the least amount of money possible :) This is for my personal setup.
Any money spent here means less Christmas presents for the kids. Just think of the kids!!!
- At least 5 1000mbps ports, preferably 8+
- fanless
- SFP(+) would be nice
- Rack mountable is a bonus
- PoE not required
- LACP
What's out there folks?
I'm at 2 ends of the spectrum at the moment. a DGS-105 would probably do @$30-40 second hand.
But I'd be OK spending 100ish for something that really hits the mark.