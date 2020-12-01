What do you need LACP for (I see chorus tag so assume you understand networking enough to know the proper use cases).

Without LACP, the below is the best option for 8 ports.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch

Otherwise I think you're in the $250+ range for a layer 3 managed switch to do LACP...

If LACP is to do point to point file transfers faster, look down the route of point to point 10GBps with fibre (Connect-X 3 cards off ebay, fs.com for cables depending on length)