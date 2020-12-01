Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold: Kef T101 Surround Speakers
1024kb

950 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280177 1-Dec-2020 10:10
Send private message

Really cool kit from Kef, T101B side speakers & T101C center speaker. Designed to match flat screen TV, these are just 35mm deep but deliver a full, rich & realistic sound. 

 

"Designed to complement the flatscreen fashion, the KEF T101 thin speakers make a glorious sound" - WhatHiFi 

 

Three months old, hardly even used & in unmarked, as new condition, black. Comes with 3 matching Kef wall mounts, also in unmarked condition. 

 

Purchased for $1098, Geekzone price $550 incl courier.

 

 

 

Magnum Sound product info here

 

 




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Dono
22 posts

Geek


  #2618912 9-Dec-2020 20:04
Send private message

Hi, where abouts are you located?

1024kb

950 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2618914 9-Dec-2020 20:12
Send private message

Hi Dono, I’m in Te Aroha small town in eastern Waikato. 




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1024kb

950 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2621297 14-Dec-2020 12:26
Send private message

I'll take reasonable offers for these speakers.

If you would like to own these Kef speakers but your budget is constrained, then hit me up, make an offer.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz



1024kb

950 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2622672 16-Dec-2020 12:37
Send private message

Sold now. Thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 