Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset - $250
landcruiserguy

719 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280184 1-Dec-2020 15:27
Send private message

The kids have had a lot of fun with this but we have just moved onto two Oculus Quest 2 headsets ($750 * 2).  Windows Mixed Reality is the MS VR platform.  It's fully supported by SteamVR and all the popular Steam VR games I tried it with worked.  I wouldn't bother buying any VR games from the MS App store, it's sh!t.

 

This suits someone who wants to try out VR without having to pay out almost 1k for the headset.  Good kids Xmas present.  Here is the Amazon listing for the specs.

 

Amazon.com: Acer (AH101-D8EY) Windows Mixed Reality Headset Model VD.R05AP.002: Computers & Accessories

 

$250 + shipping (I am Rolleston based).

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
landcruiserguy

719 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2617875 8-Dec-2020 06:23
Send private message

Reduced to $200 before I put it on trademe.  Good buying for a VR headset.

lachlanw
49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2617899 8-Dec-2020 08:30
Send private message

PM sent

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 