Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Oztrail Fast frame Blockout tent - 4 person
brownie112

341 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#280197 2-Dec-2020 07:15
Send private message

https://www.bivouac.co.nz/gear/camping-and-tramping/tents/oztrail-fast-frame-blockout-4p-tent.html

This is the instant pitch type tent watch sets up super quick as the inner tent is already premade. You just throw the fly cover over it if needed.

Purchased from Bivouac Chch store a month ago, use once. We bought a bigger family tent so this one is surplus to needs.

As new, comes with proof of purchase from Bivouac for 2 years warranty. Packed in its original bag, good to go.

RRP: $700
$450 pickup or drop off in Chch.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
brownie112

341 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641915 25-Jan-2021 20:43
Send private message

Dropped to $400.

brownie112

341 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642406 26-Jan-2021 15:03
Send private message

Sold

Create new topic





News »

OPPO Unveils Their First Foldable Smartphone and New Technology
Posted 17-Dec-2021 09:03

Freeview on Demand to End Late 2022
Posted 14-Dec-2021 15:03

Synology Introduces Series of Features and Updates to NAS, Routers and Cloud Services
Posted 10-Dec-2021 15:20

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Renews with Unisys
Posted 2-Dec-2021 21:39

N4L School Survey Sheds Light on Lockdowns, Online Safety and Tech Support
Posted 27-Nov-2021 11:05

New Zealand Data Startup Company Segna Attracts Seed Funding
Posted 27-Nov-2021 11:02

SOUNDBOKS Launch Bluetooth performance Speakers in New Zealand
Posted 27-Nov-2021 10:53

Poly Announces New Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits
Posted 18-Nov-2021 18:26

Logitech Introduces Next-gen Secure Wireless Technology Logi Bolt
Posted 18-Nov-2021 18:20

Epson Launches Next Generation Ecotank Printers
Posted 18-Nov-2021 18:08

Twitter Blue Now Available in New Zealand and the US
Posted 10-Nov-2021 06:50

New Zealand Esports Federation Appoints CEO
Posted 3-Nov-2021 17:51

Visa Invites Startups in NZ to Build Next Generation Digital Payment Capabilities
Posted 3-Nov-2021 17:36

Vodafone Data Centre Connect Enables High-Capacity Fibre Optic Backbone
Posted 3-Nov-2021 17:33

Unisys Security Survey Shows New Zealanders Unprepared to Avoid Security Threats When WFH
Posted 3-Nov-2021 17:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.