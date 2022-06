Bought me a Bridge Vertical Dock for my MacBook Pro 15-inch. I have found a small issue but nothing too bad. The front is not docking correctly. This doesn't effect the overall product. I have gone back to my old dock. Have everything in the box. Asking for $150 with free shipping

example of problem https://imgur.com/a/vQyLDQM the unit still works with no issues. This is a second hand unit. Have the original box for it