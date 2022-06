SirHumphreyAppleby: That's an expensive cable for PB. Equivalent is $8.50 at Surplustronics. https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/29-video-av-leads-35mm-quad-jack-to-3-x-rca-male-plugs

Only option I can find with female RCA connectors in NZ (Christchurch) is...

https://www.qualitycaraudio.co.nz/qcaaux03-3-rca-female-to-35mm-male-jack-av-cables-35cm-with-easy-finance-9071



Thanks found one on TM, but need it by the weekend. Will probably just go with the standard one with 3 barrel adaptors.