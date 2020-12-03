You could do this couldn't you?
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABPDY0061/PUDNEY-P1225-Triple-35mm-4-Pole-Plug-to-3-RCA-Plug
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN3136/AEON-AR2-adaptor-2x-RCAf-to-2x-RCAf
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN0395/AEON-AR140-Adaptor-1x-RCAf-to-1x-RCAf
Cable is a bit pricey and I suspect they messed up the photo of the 3.5mm plug.
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
That's an expensive cable for PB. Equivalent is $8.50 at Surplustronics. https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/29-video-av-leads-35mm-quad-jack-to-3-x-rca-male-plugs
Only option I can find with female RCA connectors in NZ (Christchurch) is...
https://www.qualitycaraudio.co.nz/qcaaux03-3-rca-female-to-35mm-male-jack-av-cables-35cm-with-easy-finance-9071
I've always used these except in the rare occasion I can't physically fit one:
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3-5mm-stereo-plug-to-2-x-rca-sockets-adaptor/p/PA3580
SirHumphreyAppleby:
gbwelly:
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
Thank you all. Ended up getting a triple male to male adaptor from Jaycar (cost $10!). Tried to order some from PB Tech but they are having delays with couriers and no stock on hand in stores.