Hatch

725 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280224 3-Dec-2020 08:29
These are quite hard to find it seems. Located in Auckland. Cheers.

floydbloke
2803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2615342 3-Dec-2020 08:48
You could do this couldn't you?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABPDY0061/PUDNEY-P1225-Triple-35mm-4-Pole-Plug-to-3-RCA-Plug 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN3136/AEON-AR2-adaptor-2x-RCAf-to-2x-RCAf 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN0395/AEON-AR140-Adaptor-1x-RCAf-to-1x-RCAf 

 

Cable is a bit pricey and I suspect they messed up the photo of the 3.5mm plug.

 

 




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Hatch

725 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615344 3-Dec-2020 08:49
Oh that’s a good idea with the barrel adaptors.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2615364 3-Dec-2020 08:53
That's an expensive cable for PB. Equivalent is $8.50 at Surplustronics. https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/29-video-av-leads-35mm-quad-jack-to-3-x-rca-male-plugs

 

Only option I can find with female RCA connectors in NZ (Christchurch) is...

 

https://www.qualitycaraudio.co.nz/qcaaux03-3-rca-female-to-35mm-male-jack-av-cables-35cm-with-easy-finance-9071

 

 



gbwelly
1138 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2615365 3-Dec-2020 08:53
I've always used these except in the rare occasion I can't physically fit one:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3-5mm-stereo-plug-to-2-x-rca-sockets-adaptor/p/PA3580

 

 







Hatch

725 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615378 3-Dec-2020 08:57
SirHumphreyAppleby:

That's an expensive cable for PB. Equivalent is $8.50 at Surplustronics. https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/29-video-av-leads-35mm-quad-jack-to-3-x-rca-male-plugs


Only option I can find with female RCA connectors in NZ (Christchurch) is...


https://www.qualitycaraudio.co.nz/qcaaux03-3-rca-female-to-35mm-male-jack-av-cables-35cm-with-easy-finance-9071


 



Thanks found one on TM, but need it by the weekend. Will probably just go with the standard one with 3 barrel adaptors.

kiwiharry
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2615380 3-Dec-2020 09:01
gbwelly:

I've always used these except in the rare occasion I can't physically fit one:


https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3-5mm-stereo-plug-to-2-x-rca-sockets-adaptor/p/PA3580


 


That's mainly for audio and not AV.

AV cable typically has a 4 pole plug and 3xRCA connectors for composite video and Left & Right audio




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616822 5-Dec-2020 23:07
I've got one, pm sent.







Hatch

725 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2617397 7-Dec-2020 11:07
Thank you all. Ended up getting a triple male to male adaptor from Jaycar (cost $10!). Tried to order some from PB Tech but they are having delays with couriers and no stock on hand in stores. 

