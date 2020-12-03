You could do this couldn't you?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABPDY0061/PUDNEY-P1225-Triple-35mm-4-Pole-Plug-to-3-RCA-Plug

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN3136/AEON-AR2-adaptor-2x-RCAf-to-2x-RCAf

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPAEN0395/AEON-AR140-Adaptor-1x-RCAf-to-1x-RCAf

Cable is a bit pricey and I suspect they messed up the photo of the 3.5mm plug.