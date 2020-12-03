Really nice matt black iPhone 7 Plus, battery cycle count 109 on replacement genuine Apple battery.

Used as a backup / gaming phone for the last 2 years, replaced with iPhone 11.

Battery capacity 100% & no known faults - camera works fine as does fingerprint ID. No dents, dings or scratches. No signs of wear.

Comes with genuine Apple charger & unused wired earphones. No lightning cable though, I've run out.

Will be DFU restored to iOS 14.2 before delivery.

I know this iPhone well. I'm comfortable offering a 30-day money back warranty against any pre-existing fault that I've missed.

These phones sell at $450+ on Trademe. Geekzone price $350 incl courier.

