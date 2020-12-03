Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPhone 7 Plus 256GB
1024kb

953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280245 3-Dec-2020 17:28
Send private message

Really nice matt black iPhone 7 Plus, battery cycle count 109 on replacement genuine Apple battery.

 

Used as a backup / gaming phone for the last 2 years, replaced with iPhone 11. 

 

Battery capacity 100% & no known faults - camera works fine as does fingerprint ID. No dents, dings or scratches. No signs of wear. 

 

Comes with genuine Apple charger & unused wired earphones. No lightning cable though, I've run out.

 

Will be DFU restored to iOS 14.2 before delivery.

 

I know this iPhone well. I'm comfortable offering a 30-day money back warranty against any pre-existing fault that I've missed.

 

These phones sell at $450+ on Trademe. Geekzone price $350 incl courier.

 

3U tools report:

 

 

& the iPhone itself:

 

 

 




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2615827 3-Dec-2020 17:47
Send private message

Wow,

 

Is that what a super nice phone can be had for nowadays.

 

Cheeky low-ball/trade offer sent -> PM




 

 

1024kb

953 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616203 4-Dec-2020 10:12
Send private message

Sold now, thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 