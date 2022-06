Just upgraded to the newer XM4's so my old faithful XM3's are looking for a new home.

They're just on two years old. Have always been kept in there case and come with all the original cables. They're in great condition with no rips or anything in the ear pads.

These are amazing headphones, hence why I've upgraded to the XM4's.

Looking for $150 for them. Can drop off if you're in the Wgtn CBD.