looking to sell one $5 and one $10 apple gift card
looking for $7 Paypal payment for both
will send a message with the codes
I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?
dacraka:
I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?
just did a quick google its says
You can use iTunes Gift Card Credit to pay for iCloud storage
shapes:
dacraka:
I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?
just did a quick google its says
You can use iTunes Gift Card Credit to pay for iCloud storage
Apple Gift Cards and iTunes gift cards are different....Apple ones can only be used for buying product (ie the ones they were just giving out for black friday when making a purchase).
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,
shapes:
these are itunes ones
Cool, worth updating your thread title, you might get more bites.
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,
Sold?
Hi, @shapes you offered the vouchers to me via private message, if you could reply to finalise the transaction? Not getting a reply from you for some reason?
Cheers
dacraka:
Hi, @shapes you offered the vouchers to me via private message, if you could reply to finalise the transaction? Not getting a reply from you for some reason?
Cheers
sorry i sold them already