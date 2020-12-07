Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold $15 Apple Itunes Gift Card
shapes

237 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#280300 7-Dec-2020 14:29
Send private message

looking to sell one $5 and one $10 apple gift card

 

looking for $7 Paypal payment for both

 

will send a message with the codes

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
dacraka
713 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2617566 7-Dec-2020 14:30
Send private message

I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?

shapes

237 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2617573 7-Dec-2020 14:44
Send private message

dacraka:

 

I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?

 

 

 

 

just did a quick google its says 

 

You can use iTunes Gift Card Credit to pay for iCloud storage

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2617587 7-Dec-2020 14:55
Send private message

shapes:

 

dacraka:

 

I'll take it if I can use it for paying for my iCloud subscription?

 

 

 

 

just did a quick google its says 

 

You can use iTunes Gift Card Credit to pay for iCloud storage

 

 

 

 

Apple Gift Cards and iTunes gift cards are different....Apple ones can only be used for buying product (ie the ones they were just giving out for black friday when making a purchase).




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



shapes

237 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2617589 7-Dec-2020 14:58
Send private message

 

 

 

 

these are itunes ones

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2617590 7-Dec-2020 15:00
Send private message

shapes:

 

these are itunes ones

 

 

Cool, worth updating your thread title, you might get more bites.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2617601 7-Dec-2020 15:14
Send private message

Sold?

shapes

237 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2617630 7-Dec-2020 15:47
Send private message

Sold



dacraka
713 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2618724 9-Dec-2020 14:35
Send private message

Hi, @shapes you offered the vouchers to me via private message, if you could reply to finalise the transaction? Not getting a reply from you for some reason?

 

Cheers

shapes

237 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2620971 13-Dec-2020 17:53
Send private message

dacraka:

 

Hi, @shapes you offered the vouchers to me via private message, if you could reply to finalise the transaction? Not getting a reply from you for some reason?

 

Cheers

 

 

sorry i sold them already

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 