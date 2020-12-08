Hi All - Our office has agreed to give away Circa 20 HP 22"-24" LCD monitors
Most have VGA+Display port, others have VGA, DisplayPort,HDMI
Pickup Wellington CBD or Titahi Bay
I'm keen to grab one, if you don't want one person to take the whole lot.
Do you know if any are IPS?
I'd be keen on 2x DisplayPort,HDMI ones, preferably 24"
any issues other than just being old office equipment
I'm definitely keen on 2-3 of these (prefer matching if possible and 24") and can pick up from Wgtn CBD at any time.
I'd be happy to take one or two 22" or 24". If still available.
Hi All - thanks for the responses, I will do these requests in the order PMs/Posts were received
Just FYI they don't come with stands and none are IPS (as far as I know) the 24" model is LA2405wg
We have also exhausted donating to our charty/school customers also
Be in touch Soon!
D: Why not in CHCH? :( Those 24' HP ones are epic.
Very keen to grab some. My kids can upgrade from 19" monitors :-)
I would be keen on two of them if they are still available. :) I can pickup from CBD.
keen on 2 of them, if any are left. happy to pickup on either of your locations.
thanks!
Thanks all who have collected (or have arrangements with me to collect) - Others please check your PM :)