#280309 8-Dec-2020 10:21
Hi All - Our office has agreed to give away Circa 20 HP 22"-24" LCD monitors

 

Most have VGA+Display port, others have VGA, DisplayPort,HDMI

 

Click to see full size

 

Pickup Wellington CBD or Titahi Bay

  #2618031 8-Dec-2020 11:27
I'm keen to grab one, if you don't want one person to take the whole lot.

 

Do you know if any are IPS?

  #2618034 8-Dec-2020 11:31
I'd be keen on 2x  DisplayPort,HDMI ones, preferably 24"

 

any issues other than just being old office equipment

  #2618036 8-Dec-2020 11:35
If someone was able to post to Christchurch I'd be keen, but can understand if no one wants to deal with that. Cheers



  #2618055 8-Dec-2020 12:19
I'm definitely keen on 2-3 of these (prefer matching if possible and 24") and can pick up from Wgtn CBD at any time.

 

 

  #2618061 8-Dec-2020 12:23
I'd be happy to take one or two 22" or 24". If still available. 

  #2618081 8-Dec-2020 12:41
Hi All - thanks for the responses, I will do these requests in the order PMs/Posts  were received

 

Just FYI they don't come with stands and none are IPS (as far as I know) the 24" model is LA2405wg

 

We have also exhausted donating to our charty/school customers also

 

Be in touch Soon!

  #2618086 8-Dec-2020 12:50
If there's one with hdmi and speakers that would be very useful. And if there are any left!



  #2618096 8-Dec-2020 13:00
D: Why not in CHCH? :( Those 24' HP ones are epic.

  #2618204 8-Dec-2020 15:26
Hi, I'm keen on one monitor. Preferably a 24 inch but would be very happy with any. Many thanks

  #2618224 8-Dec-2020 16:04
Very keen to grab some. My kids can upgrade from 19" monitors :-)




  #2618235 8-Dec-2020 16:32
Hi, I'd be keen for one and can pick up from Wellington CBD. Preferably HDMI, and larger the better, but not fussy. Cheers!

  #2618389 8-Dec-2020 23:12
I would be keen on two of them if they are still available. :) I can pickup from CBD.

  #2618573 9-Dec-2020 11:26
keen on 2 of them, if any are left. happy to pickup on either of your locations.

 

thanks!

 

 

  #2618840 9-Dec-2020 19:13
Thanks all who have collected (or have arrangements with me to collect) - Others please check your PM :)

  #2620138 11-Dec-2020 14:25
Due to an embarrassing mix up, If any more come available, I would really appreciate being considered please.
Cheers

