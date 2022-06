Hi all,

selling Iphone XR blue 128g, purchased it from 2degree Feb 2019

battery health is 90%, it has been in a case and under screen protector the whole life, no dent that I can see.

come with the lightning head phone (unused)+charger+cable+case.

looking to sell it for 700 or close, reason of selling is upgraded to 12.

preferably pickup on newmarket but can ship around the country

thanks,

Sam