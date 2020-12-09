landcruiserguy

I brought this from the MS store a while back thinking I would go all surface all the time. It's a great keyboard, feels better to type on than my MS sculpt ergonomic one. I decided I wanted a keyboard without a numberpad so went back to the scuplt. It's only been used for about an hour. Alcantara is perfect.

I am Christchurch\Rolleston based.

This is the perfect Xmas present to yourself. Go on, you deserve it. You work hard, you need a few nice things.

These are $180 on the MS store. Asking $100 + shipping.