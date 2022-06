I have no use for this anymore so seeing if anyone on here wants it.

The switch is gigabit i believe, and it's been flashed with DD-WRT.

Specs here: https://downloads.linksys.com/downloads/datasheet/1224663737472/E2000_V10_DS_NC-WEB_en.pdf

Would rather not ship, so prefer pickup in Wellington CBD (During the week), or Lower Hutt at the weekend