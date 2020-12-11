Just looking to get a cheap working HG659B(or even the new Spark Smart Modem though I doubt people will be selling it but would be willing to pay a bit more for it then the HG659B from Spark ) if someone has a working one that they do not need.

Needing it for a friend whos Spark modem(HG659) plays up a lot. They have already done all troubleshooting steps with CSA's multiple times and invested in a mesh system as well, just want to see if a Spark replacement modem I get them fixes the issues.

They tried going on to a new contract and getting the new Spark Smart Modem but Spark representative said they cannot do that :(