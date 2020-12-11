Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
madridista

#280388 11-Dec-2020 19:28
Just looking to get a cheap working HG659B(or even the new Spark Smart Modem though I doubt people will be selling it but would be willing to pay a bit more for it then the HG659B from Spark ) if someone has a working one that they do not need.

 

Needing it for a friend whos Spark modem(HG659) plays up a lot. They have already done all troubleshooting steps with CSA's multiple times and invested in a mesh system as well, just want to see if a Spark replacement modem I get them fixes the issues.

 

They tried going on to a new contract and getting the new Spark Smart Modem but Spark representative said they cannot do that :(

sbiddle
  #2620331 11-Dec-2020 21:58
What is the issue?

A new router for example won't fix the issue if your problem is something common like exceeding the max DHCP client table. Even adding a mesh solution won't fix that.

fritzman
  #2620332 11-Dec-2020 22:04
Where are you located?




marpada
  #2620333 11-Dec-2020 22:04
You can usually find them at your local CashConverters for less than $10.



Kiwifruta
  #2620336 11-Dec-2020 22:25
@madridista it's it running the latest firmware?

madridista

  #2620974 13-Dec-2020 18:13
Kiwifruta:

 

@madridista it's it running the latest firmware?

 

 

 

 

It is running the latest firmware :)

madridista

  #2620975 13-Dec-2020 18:15
sbiddle: What is the issue?

A new router for example won't fix the issue if your problem is something common like exceeding the max DHCP client table. Even adding a mesh solution won't fix that.

 

 

 

Devices will just disconnect all the time, a reset of the modem usually helps but will recur again. They do not have a lot of devices in the house. Would exceeding the max DHCP client table be if there is a lot of devices in the house?

madridista

  #2620976 13-Dec-2020 18:16
fritzman: Where are you located?

 

 

 

I am in Auckland, have managed to to get a working HG659b and will see how that goes for my friend :)



1101
  #2621193 14-Dec-2020 09:40
madridista:

 

Devices will just disconnect all the time,

 

 

wifi range or interference issues ?

 

is that why they bought a mesh system ?

 

 

