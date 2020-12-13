Wolfgang Starke Cuisine Pro Knife Set & Block, brand new - plastic wrap still on the blades. Tempered German steel blades, full tang design with triple-riveted dishwasher-proof acrylic handles.

This isn't a professional chef's knife set but it'll certainly do the job for accomplished home chefs. The knives have a good balance & feel in hand.

Block is solid acacia wood, the set contains:

Kitchen Shears (pull apart)

9cm Paring Knife

12.5cm Utility Knife

18cm Santoku Knife

24cm Bread Knife

24cm Chefs Knife

22cm Carving Fork

24cm Sharpening Steel

Retail $500, these will make an excellent Christmas gift. GZ price $280.

The set is in Auckland & can be picked up from central city or $15 overnight courier.