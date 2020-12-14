Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: UniFi Switch 24
xbmcnut

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280424 14-Dec-2020 12:20
** Mint condition with original box. Rackmount ears and free Rackstuds to mount. Guarantee not DOA and 90 day warranty ** Upgraded to UDM so now surplus.

 

Ubiquiti UniFiSwitch 24 Port Gigabit Managed Switch - NO POE. Designed for convenient management, the UniFi Controller software allows admins to configure and monitor the UniFi Switch and other UniFi devices using a graphical user interface. You can download it from www.ubnt.com at no extra charge – there is no separate software, licensing, or support fee.

 

A single instance of the UniFi Controller running in the cloud can manage multiple UniFi sites within a centralised interface. Each site is logically separated and has its own network monitoring, configuration, maps, statistics, and admin accounts.

 

The UniFi Switch delivers the forwarding capacity to simultaneously process traffic on all ports at line rate without any packet loss. The UniFi Switch models are available with 24 and 48 Port Non PoE and 8, 24, or 48 PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports of auto-sensing IEEE 802.3af/at or configurable 24V passive PoE to simplify your infrastructure.

 

The UniFi Switch provides fibre connectivity options for easy expansion of your networks. Each UniFi Switch model includes two SFP ports for uplinks of up to 1 Gbps. Each 48-port model adds two SFP+ ports for high-capacity uplinks of up to 10 Gbps, so you can directly connect to a high-performance storage server or deploy a long-distance uplink to another switch.
Features

 

  • 24x Gigabit Ethernet Ports and 2x 1Gbps SFP Ports
  • Operation mode (switching, mirroring, or aggregate) per port
  • Network/VLAN configuration
  • Jumbo frame and flow control service
  • Network settings:

     

    • Storm control setting per port
    • Spanning tree configuration

RRP $430. Geekzone price $300 + $5 shipping, $8 rural or collect North Shore, Auckland.

 

Click to see full size




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

timbosan
1946 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657133 15-Feb-2021 21:18
Hi, is this still for sale? I might be interested - just working out if a non-PoE switch would work.

xbmcnut

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657139 15-Feb-2021 21:26
timbosan:

 

Hi, is this still for sale? I might be interested - just working out if a non-PoE switch would work.

 

 

Yep. Was just about to list on TradeMe. Send me a PM if keen.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

