Sure Signal v2 - $500

Item is currently located at our bach, there has been a new cell tower installed recently so the sure signal is no longer required. Was purchased brand new in 2014, the original PSU failed a couple years ago and was replaced, apart from that there are no issues and the unit works fine

Pickup is from Glinks Gully, Northland between 16th and 21st Dec, or we will bring this back to West Auckland with us after the 21st.