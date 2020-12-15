Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hatch

#280442 15-Dec-2020 12:05
WTB: A couple VARTA CR1/2AA Lithium Battery

 

 

Are these available from any bricks and mortar shops in Auckland? 

 

 

 

 

Can find them online but if there was a local seller that would be good to know. 

dylanp
  #2621952 15-Dec-2020 12:34
These folks maybe?

https://www.electronicworld.co.nz/shop/PowerBattery/varta-3v-lithium-battery/Varta+CR12AA+Lithium+Battery/x_sku/CR130.html

robjg63
  #2621964 15-Dec-2020 12:41
Google shows this as a first result

 

 

 

https://www.simpower.co.nz/product/industrial-commercial/plc-robotics/3v-1-2aa-lithium-manganese-cylindrical-cell-950mah-varta-cr1-2aa/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&campaign=318963323&adgroup=77684510346&gclid=CjwKCAiAt9z-BRBCEiwA_bWv-HYx7J0dHy1Lj2M6w4jHt10ZMUVLHiRopCum3C98QdYtBH4VUYMq4BoCE6EQAvD_BwE




Hatch

  #2621968 15-Dec-2020 12:46
Thanks gentlemen, yes I had seen those google results for retailers in East Tamaki, I guess O was wondering if anyone had any luck finding these at a bunnings or jaycar store type store. Doesn't look like any chain retailer has these. Thanks for your time. 

 

 



dylanp
  #2621969 15-Dec-2020 12:48
A Bunnings might be able to order them in and save you the trip. They've ordered in random plumbing things for me previously.

1101
  #2622020 15-Dec-2020 14:50
go to jaycar website, do a search , then check if local store has them
Jaycar list them as in stock
Jaycar list them as in stock

 

 

Hatch

  #2622222 15-Dec-2020 20:06
1101:

go to jaycar website, do a search , then check if local store has them
Jaycar list them as in stock
Jaycar list them as in stock


 



Jaycar have a 3.7v Lisun version rather than the standard 3V Varta one which I am looking for. Not really sure about the difference but have read the power draw is different. Probably not suitable.

