WTB: A couple VARTA CR1/2AA Lithium Battery
Are these available from any bricks and mortar shops in Auckland?
Can find them online but if there was a local seller that would be good to know.
Google shows this as a first result
https://www.simpower.co.nz/product/industrial-commercial/plc-robotics/3v-1-2aa-lithium-manganese-cylindrical-cell-950mah-varta-cr1-2aa/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&campaign=318963323&adgroup=77684510346&gclid=CjwKCAiAt9z-BRBCEiwA_bWv-HYx7J0dHy1Lj2M6w4jHt10ZMUVLHiRopCum3C98QdYtBH4VUYMq4BoCE6EQAvD_BwE
Thanks gentlemen, yes I had seen those google results for retailers in East Tamaki, I guess O was wondering if anyone had any luck finding these at a bunnings or jaycar store type store. Doesn't look like any chain retailer has these. Thanks for your time.
go to jaycar website, do a search , then check if local store has them
Jaycar list them as in stock
