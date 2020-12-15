As above. If you happen to have a low profile HDMI card that is surplus to requirements, I have 10 or so dollars to spend on it. Not looking for anything fancy, just something that can stream HD video.
Displayport no good? I have a heap of Radeon R5 240's out of Dell machines but they have Displayport and DVI only.
Can have one for the cost of postage if you don't find anything else.
Thanks but I already have displayport. HDMI is what I need.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
DVI to HDMI cable to solve the problem $10 for cable a few more for shipping the R5 above?
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX1552/Dynamix-C-HDMIDVI-2-2M-HDMI-Male-to-DVI-D-Male-181
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440