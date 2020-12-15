Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: HDMI card low profile
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15478 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280447 15-Dec-2020 15:13
Send private message

As above. If you happen to have a low profile HDMI card that is surplus to requirements, I have 10 or so dollars to spend on it. Not looking for anything fancy, just something that can stream HD video. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Shapenz
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622244 15-Dec-2020 21:23
Send private message

Displayport no good? I have a heap of Radeon R5 240's out of Dell machines but they have Displayport and DVI only.

 

 

 

Can have one for the cost of postage if you don't find anything else.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15478 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2622248 15-Dec-2020 21:49
Send private message

Thanks but I already have displayport. HDMI is what I need.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2622280 16-Dec-2020 05:51
Send private message

DVI to HDMI cable to solve the problem $10 for cable a few more for shipping the R5 above?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX1552/Dynamix-C-HDMIDVI-2-2M-HDMI-Male-to-DVI-D-Male-181

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 