ForumsOffers and WantedWTS: Ubiquiti Unifi networking gear (pickup only Chch please)
Psilan

#280453 16-Dec-2020 09:24
USW-Flex
https://www.ui.com/unifi-switching/unifi-switch-flex/
Original box and all mounts etc present and not used.
I also have a Ubiquiti PoE Injector Gigabit Passive 50V 60W which allows the unit to supply at POE++ level.
$150. Add $20 for the 60W injector.

US-8-150W
https://www.ui.com/unifi-switching/unifi-switch-8-150w/
Original box including power cable and rack ears. Imported.
Will need to hold onto this one for a week, week and a half until my new switch arrives.
$220

 

 

 

G3-MICRO

 

https://www.ubnt.com.au/ubiquiti-unifi-video-g3-micro-cam-1080p-full-hd

 

$220

 

 

 

Might look at shipping it no interest.

dimsim
  #2623894 18-Dec-2020 12:55
Hi, there interested in the G3-Micro if you are able to ship...? Is this boxed with PSU? Will take the US-8-150W also and happy to wait for that but kind of like the UVC shipped ASAP.

 

In Hawkes Bay

 

Cheers

Psilan

  #2623902 18-Dec-2020 13:08
Hi Dimsim.

 

That sounds great thanks. No I don't have the PSU for the G3-Micro as it came from BHPhoto so it was a US plug. But I do have the PoE PSU as pictured (screenshot from Youtube) below.

 

 

I have an injector that is suitable for it if that is sufficient to replace the wall plug? I'll just give it to you. It can be one of the black ones or the 'fancy' white versions that come with the NanoHD APs. I'll PM you the model numbers of each of them when I'm home from work ~5PM and you can look at the specs to decide.

 

I run it via USW-24-PoE into the included PoE adaptor currently.

 

I could maybe put them together and courier tomorrow. We'll just say $10 postage since you are buying both.

 

Nothing else was used and I believe its all in the plastic wrap still.

 

 

 

Will PM this evening. Thanks :)

 

 

 

 

grayskull
  #2624270 19-Dec-2020 10:47
If Dimsim doesn't end up taking the G3 Micro then I'll definitely take it if ok to ship to Auckland. 

 

cheers



Psilan

  #2624272 19-Dec-2020 10:53
150 and g3 gone sorry. Heading to post shop in about 30mins :)

Just the flex left.

grayskull
  #2624275 19-Dec-2020 11:04
bugger. Congrats on the sale, good luck hope you manage to sell the Flex also.

 

cheers

waikariboy
  #2624942 21-Dec-2020 13:15
Do you have the wall brackets for the USW-Flex?




Balm its gone!

Psilan

  #2624943 21-Dec-2020 13:17
Yes it has everything. I only put the magnet mount on the back so it wouldn’t move around while testing - never screwed to anything.

