Hi Dimsim.

That sounds great thanks. No I don't have the PSU for the G3-Micro as it came from BHPhoto so it was a US plug. But I do have the PoE PSU as pictured (screenshot from Youtube) below.

I have an injector that is suitable for it if that is sufficient to replace the wall plug? I'll just give it to you. It can be one of the black ones or the 'fancy' white versions that come with the NanoHD APs. I'll PM you the model numbers of each of them when I'm home from work ~5PM and you can look at the specs to decide.

I run it via USW-24-PoE into the included PoE adaptor currently.

I could maybe put them together and courier tomorrow. We'll just say $10 postage since you are buying both.

Nothing else was used and I believe its all in the plastic wrap still.

Will PM this evening. Thanks :)