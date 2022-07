Hello,

I have a working Rock Band 4 for PS4 to sell.

It comes with:

Game disc ("Rivals" expansion digital code already used)

Wireless guitar

Wireless drumkit with drumsticks

Wired USB mic

Looking for $150 for the whole lot.

Pickup preferred from just off the Papakura mway exit.

Can ship nationally, but will want $20 on top of shipping+packaging costs for the hassle of wrapping everything so it arrives safely :)