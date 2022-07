Hey all,



I am after an Apple Watch, ideally:



40mm (although 44mm is OK)

Pink (strong preference)

SE (but may look at a 6)

Boxed



This is a Christmas present so it would be good to have one boxed. The 40mm Pink SE models are out of stock at all places I have looked at. PBTech have them available on the 13th Jan, but I wanted to give this as a present.



Happy to look at second hand, or be linked to stores that do have stock. Happy to pay shipping or can pickup in Auckland.