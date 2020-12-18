Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wanted: VoIP ATA - Single line
kiwiharry

865 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280495 18-Dec-2020 09:47
Hi.

 

Anybody got a single line ATA that they no longer use/need?

 

My SPA2102 died earlier this week. No power light but the Line1 & Line2 lights both continually flash. Have tried re-powering the device and pressed the reset button but no joy. Measured the volts on the DC adapter and that measured fine at 5vDC.

 

I have a NetComm NF18Mesh Modem and have set that up to use for now, but for some reason we don't get the Voicemail indication on our landline phones even though I've enabled the setting in the modem. Wife not happy about this, as she missed a message the other day, even though I have also enabled voicemail to email configured in the 2Talk portal. She missed the email too, with email overload at this time of the year.

 

I no longer need a ATA with 2 FXO lines, so after a replacement single line unit.

 

I'm in West Auckland. Let me know if you have something and how much you want for it.

 

Thanks




SirHumphreyAppleby
1971 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623719 18-Dec-2020 10:01
I have a Linksys PAP2 which is surplus to requirements. It has two lines, but is similar in design to the SPA2102. I have been considering putting it on TradeMe since getting VoIP phones more than a year ago.

 

I'd be happy with $25 including postage (non-rural).

davidcole
5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2623731 18-Dec-2020 10:27
I had a linksys ata, I think the pap2t....but found that it would not negotiate with 2talk.  So it's surplus...I replaced it with a yeastar

 

Also in Welly, not Akl




fritzman
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2623736 18-Dec-2020 10:40
I have a Cisco 2-port unopened... no longer have a use for it.
I’m in Tauranga.

 

Sent a PM with pic.




kiwiharry

865 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2624665 20-Dec-2020 18:14
Thanks for the responses. I've been sorted.




kiwiharry

865 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2625714 23-Dec-2020 09:00
davidcole:

I had a linksys ata, I think the pap2t....but found that it would not negotiate with 2talk.  So it's surplus...I replaced it with a yeastar


Also in Welly, not Akl


@davidcole You had me worried there for a bit as the unit I got was also a PAP2T and I'm too with 2Talk. But after putting in the network and login info, I did the auto-provision process and it all sparked into life.




davidcole
5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2625717 23-Dec-2020 09:17
kiwiharry:
davidcole:

 

I had a linksys ata, I think the pap2t....but found that it would not negotiate with 2talk.  So it's surplus...I replaced it with a yeastar

 

 

 

Also in Welly, not Akl

 


@davidcole You had me worried there for a bit as the unit I got was also a PAP2T and I'm too with 2Talk. But after putting in the network and login info, I did the auto-provision process and it all sparked into life.

 

Yeah mine was going for a number of years then just seemed to stop connecting to 2talk.  Given it was so old and no firmware updates, I opted to replace it.

 

 




