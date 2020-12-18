Hi.

Anybody got a single line ATA that they no longer use/need?

My SPA2102 died earlier this week. No power light but the Line1 & Line2 lights both continually flash. Have tried re-powering the device and pressed the reset button but no joy. Measured the volts on the DC adapter and that measured fine at 5vDC.

I have a NetComm NF18Mesh Modem and have set that up to use for now, but for some reason we don't get the Voicemail indication on our landline phones even though I've enabled the setting in the modem. Wife not happy about this, as she missed a message the other day, even though I have also enabled voicemail to email configured in the 2Talk portal. She missed the email too, with email overload at this time of the year.

I no longer need a ATA with 2 FXO lines, so after a replacement single line unit.

I'm in West Auckland. Let me know if you have something and how much you want for it.

Thanks