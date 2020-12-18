Reason for selling, A miscommunication. While I was online buying a 3080, wife was also online and purchased a 3080 so we ended up with two, and a credit card hole before christmas. This one arrived last. Purchased/Picked up from PBTech Christchurch CBD 18/12/2020 Purchase price 1536.47$ Geekzone price 1450$ New and unopened with retail receipts for warranty. This is a Pickup or ChCh Delivery only, as I dont want to post high value item at this time of year. Or deal with the ferals on facebook market place. Pickup area Somerfield,Barrington Christchurch or I can drop off to you. Your welcome to open it and test it on pickup/delivery. This is a standard stock card, It does NOT have a backplate.Has RGB for EVGA logo, Also you will need a quailty 750w power supply. https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-rtx-3080-xc3-black.b8040 Unboxing vid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYG8ul350i4