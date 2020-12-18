Hi if anyone has some RAM (1 or 2 sticks) available it would be greatly appreciated by my 10 year old.
Suitable for this old laptop.
Cheers
I have a crucial 4GB DDR3L 1600MHz memory which will work with your laptop.
Willing to part away with it for $15 plus $5 shipping.
Bonus pay another 15 and I'll throw in second 8GB stick at the same speed giving you dual channel.
In total 12GB for $30 +$5 shipping if you want both. Yes they work.
Kiwifruta: Thanks for the offer. The maximum RAM for the laptop is 8GB total.
So I assume that would be 2x4GB. If 4GB+8GB were put in, would the 8GB be limited to 4GB or just not work at all?
Definitely, will buy the 4GB.
Laptop should only read 8GB even with 12GB installed.
I have two 2GB PC3-8500 SO-DIMM's from an iMac here that I'd love to give to someone who could use them. Would they fit?
I have two 2GB PC3-8500 SO-DIMM's from an iMac here that I'd love to give to someone who could use them. Would they fit?
I’ll buy the 4GB for now.
If we find that’s not enough then we’ll buy the 8GB also.
PM me your details.
Done.
