ForumsOffers and Wanted[WTB] laptop ram 4GB PC3-8500S/DDR3-1066
Kiwifruta

1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#280506 18-Dec-2020 18:23
Hi if anyone has some RAM (1 or 2 sticks) available it would be greatly appreciated by my 10 year old.

Suitable for this old laptop.

Cheers

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2624086 18-Dec-2020 19:31
I have a crucial 4GB DDR3L 1600MHz memory which will work with your laptop.

 

Willing to part away with it for $15 plus $5 shipping.

 

 

 

Bonus pay another 15 and I'll throw in second 8GB stick at the same speed giving you dual channel.

 

 

 

In total 12GB for $30 +$5 shipping if you want both. Yes they work.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Kiwifruta

1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2624087 18-Dec-2020 19:47
Thanks for the offer. The maximum RAM for the laptop is 8GB total.
So I assume that would be 2x4GB. If 4GB+8GB were put in, would the 8GB be limited to 4GB or just not work at all?

Definitely, will buy the 4GB.

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2624089 18-Dec-2020 19:49
Laptop should only read 8GB even with 12GB installed.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Marmalade
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2624128 18-Dec-2020 22:41
I have two 2GB PC3-8500 SO-DIMM's from an iMac here that I'd love to give to someone who could use them. Would they fit?

 

Kiwifruta

1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2624190 19-Dec-2020 07:48
Ardgowan:

I have two 2GB PC3-8500 SO-DIMM's from an iMac here that I'd love to give to someone who could use them. Would they fit?




Thanks for the offer. Sorry I’m after 4GB sticks of RAM.

Kiwifruta

1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2624193 19-Dec-2020 07:58
I’ll buy the 4GB for now.
If we find that’s not enough then we’ll buy the 8GB also.
PM me your details.

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2624195 19-Dec-2020 08:04
Done.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

