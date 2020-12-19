Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTS: PS4, Xbox, Bose QC35
livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#280512 19-Dec-2020 09:39
Send private message

PS4 Pro 1TB - $300

 

Xbox one X 1TB -SOLD

 

Bose QC35 ii - wear and tear - $250

Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2624264 19-Dec-2020 10:00
Send private message

How many controllers do the Xbox and PS4 come with?

livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2624305 19-Dec-2020 14:57
Send private message

just 1

timbosan
1946 posts

Uber Geek


  #2624401 19-Dec-2020 18:09
Send private message

Could be interested in the One X.  Where in NZ are you? Is pickup OK (depending on location?)

Any pictures? Original box? Age? Condition?

Thanks!



livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2624404 19-Dec-2020 18:14
Send private message

auckland, St heliers

 

had for about 2 years hardly been used

gnfb
2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626323 24-Dec-2020 11:42
Send private message

livisun:

 

PS4 Pro 1TB - $300

 

Xbox one X 1TB - $300

 

Bose QC35 ii - wear and tear - $250

 

 

still got the xbox 1?

 

got the original box?

 

dont know a lot about them but this is the black version?

 

g




gnfb on trademe

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2632860 9-Jan-2021 16:42
Send private message

XBOX Sold

