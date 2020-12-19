Probably a long shot here! My kids love the Lego Elves sets, particularly the dragons. They are discontinued now and seem really hard to find. I ordered some knock-off AliExpress ones months ago which still haven't arrived. I know it's not really the usual Geekzone item! Just hoping there are some Lego Elves sets kicking around that maybe your kids have grown out of. Dragons preferred but I'll consider others and I'm not fussed if they are complete sets or not. Would love to surprise my kids for Christmas. Thanks in advance.