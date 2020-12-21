Hi.
Anyone have some New World Smeg Knife tickets they won't be using they would be prepared to part with? We have a friend setting up a flat, thought it would be nice to get her started.
Cheers.
This person is selling 40 stickers for only $80 🙄 -https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/kitchen/other/listing/2903613063?bof=YSa0ZK0O
Dulouz:
This person is selling 40 stickers for only $80 🙄 -https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/kitchen/other/listing/2903613063?bof=YSa0ZK0O
Wonder who would buy that given the RRP for some of the knives are like $100 unless you can't buy the same knives elsewhere?
Going rate on trademe is $2+/sticker. Saw 6 go for $25 the other day.
Can't understand why you'd buy stickers, given the fiasco last time with the drinking glasses running out and people left with booklets of stickers.
The new stickers have unique numbers of every single one, and speaking to the checkout operators, they have been told to be very strict with handing out stickers this time. I understand that with the glasses promotion the problem was that people handed out random amounts, which screwed up all the planning.
These SMEG knifes are likely to be ODM products and are not 'high-grade' knives. This is why you are unlikely to find reviews or able to buy them online.
SMEG is known for their fridges, and have ventured into other appliances such as kettles but they are known for appliances and not knives.
I recently redeemed one and although it's sharp when new, I doubt it'll hold a good edge. It's made in China and far from the quality of the Global knives I have.
Here is something I've found on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/jw2478/are_the_smeg_knives_in_the_new_world_promotion/gcnshak
I got the knife block, just because I liked it. Also the breadknife because I needed a new one and edge retention on a breadknife is less of an issue.
I installed magnetic strips on our kitchen wall. Best thing I did on the kitchen. Bench space is at a premium.