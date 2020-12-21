These SMEG knifes are likely to be ODM products and are not 'high-grade' knives. This is why you are unlikely to find reviews or able to buy them online.

SMEG is known for their fridges, and have ventured into other appliances such as kettles but they are known for appliances and not knives.

I recently redeemed one and although it's sharp when new, I doubt it'll hold a good edge. It's made in China and far from the quality of the Global knives I have.

Here is something I've found on Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/jw2478/are_the_smeg_knives_in_the_new_world_promotion/gcnshak