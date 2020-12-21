Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

#280529 21-Dec-2020 10:48
Hi.

 

Anyone have some New World Smeg Knife tickets they won't be using they would be prepared to part with? We have a friend setting up a flat, thought it would be nice to get her started.

 

Cheers.

 

 

Dulouz
  #2624928 21-Dec-2020 12:22
This person is selling 40 stickers for only $80 🙄 -https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/kitchen/other/listing/2903613063?bof=YSa0ZK0O




Amanon

CrashAndBurn
  #2624932 21-Dec-2020 12:59
Dulouz:

 

This person is selling 40 stickers for only $80 🙄 -https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/kitchen/other/listing/2903613063?bof=YSa0ZK0O

 

 

Wonder who would buy that given the RRP for some of the knives are like $100 unless you can't buy the same knives elsewhere?

Nate001
  #2624940 21-Dec-2020 13:12
Going rate on trademe is $2+/sticker. Saw 6 go for $25 the other day.

 

Can't understand why you'd buy stickers, given the fiasco last time with the drinking glasses running out and people left with booklets of stickers.



timbosan
  #2624946 21-Dec-2020 13:28
The new stickers have unique numbers of every single one, and speaking to the checkout operators, they have been told to be very strict with handing out stickers this time.  I understand that with the glasses promotion the problem was that people handed out random amounts, which screwed up all the planning.

turtleattacks
  #2624963 21-Dec-2020 13:58
These SMEG knifes are likely to be ODM products and are not 'high-grade' knives. This is why you are unlikely to find reviews or able to buy them online. 

 

SMEG is known for their fridges, and have ventured into other appliances such as kettles but they are known for appliances and not knives. 

 

I recently redeemed one and although it's sharp when new, I doubt it'll hold a good edge. It's made in China and far from the quality of the Global knives I have. 

 

Here is something I've found on Reddit: 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/jw2478/are_the_smeg_knives_in_the_new_world_promotion/gcnshak 

Geektastic
  #2625025 21-Dec-2020 16:22
I got the knife block, just because I liked it. Also the breadknife because I needed a new one and edge retention on a breadknife is less of an issue.





networkn

  #2625028 21-Dec-2020 16:31
I installed magnetic strips on our kitchen wall. Best thing I did on the kitchen. Bench space is at a premium.

